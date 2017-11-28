Beed cop, sex change saga: HC asks Lalita Salve to approach Maharashtra Tribunal Administration

The Beed constable has sought a month's leave to undergo the operation and retainment of her job

The Bombay High Court yesterday asked Beed constable Lalita Salve to approach the Maharashtra Tribunal Administration (MAT) on her petition for leave to undergo a sex reassignment surgery and retaining her job post that. Her lawyer Dr Syed Ejaz Naqvi had mentioned the matter before a division bench of Justice S C Dharmadhikari and Justice B H Dangre.

Her petition states, "S/He has developed transsexual gender symptom over the last two-three years… feeling attraction towards women just like men do due to the chromosomal status of XY found in her. In the absence of due medical care from the state government or her department s/he has been suffering serious mental trauma and social stigma."

Salve in her petition has also stated that she had approached a doctor after noticing significant hormonal changes in her body. "She had talked to a local physician, who had advised her to get a test done, for which she approached Metropolis lab. Its report on Karyotyping by G- Banding Peripheral Blood dated August 9, 2014, showed the presence of male (y) chromosomes," adds the petition, attached with a copy of the medical report.

It further states, "...her physical abnormality is natural and mental orientation is clear… for a male. Her department (employer) and state government (respondent no. 3) are not able to treat her abnormality, neither are they cooperating with her. Hence, she is taking the step to cure herself. S/he has undergone a psychiatrist test at JJ Hospital too.

"After all the tests, the doctors have found that s/he is suffering from gender dysphoria type abnormality (uniqueness) and needs surgery. They have opined that s/he is of a sound mind to undergo sex reassignment." The petition added that because the department didn't entertain her request, she was forced to move court.