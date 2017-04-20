Beijing gives Chinese names to 6 places in 'South Tibet'



Dalai Lama

Beijing: China announced that it has "standardised" official names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh and termed the provocative move as a "legitimate action", days after Beijing lodged strong protests with India over the Dalai Lama's visit to the frontier state.

The state media here said the move was aimed at reaffirming China's claim over Arunachal. China claims the state as 'South Tibet'.

The names are Wo'gyainling, Mila Ri, Qoidengarbo Ri, Mainquka, Bumo La and Namkapub Ri. "These names eflect... China's territorial claim over South Tibet," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lu Kang said.