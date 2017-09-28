It is Shaheed Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary on September 28. Twitter, on Thursday paid rich tributes to the legendary freedom fighter on his 109th birth anniversary.
Shat Shat Naman to brave son of BharatMata #ShaheedBhagatSingh on His Jayanti today !— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) September 28, 2017
#shaheedeazam #ShaheedBhagatSingh -— Gurjeet Singh Aujla (@GurjeetSAujla) September 28, 2017
My Idol and inspiration, My humble tribute and salute on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/UgD5Nu6q7X
Humble tributes to #ShaheedBhagatSingh on his birth anniversary. He was an epitome of courage and inner strength. pic.twitter.com/ttRV5o9Qnn— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 28, 2017
Paying tribute to the great martyr #BhagatSingh. The nation will always remain indebted to the sacrifice of #ShaheedBhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/5YAIE6Q7EM— Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) September 28, 2017
It is easy to kill individuals but you cannot kill the ideas - #ShaheedBhagatSingh#Salute #110thBirthday pic.twitter.com/RoQW7age1O— Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) September 28, 2017
One of bravest son of India #ShaheedBhagatSingh— Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) September 28, 2017
my Grandfather (whose B'day is also today) respected his 2 words a lot -"bow only 2 Mother" pic.twitter.com/c53xnQSNUg
A humble tribute to a great martyr on his birth anniversary#ShaheedBhagatSingh his supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten pic.twitter.com/MWBNpwbE4G— Sarfaraz Yousuf (@szalam950) September 28, 2017
Happy Bday to the favourite HERO of INDIA #ShaheedBhagatSingh— Ravijot Singh (@NationalistRavi) September 28, 2017
India will be always in debts of the sacrifices done by you & your mates! pic.twitter.com/pU2lgBTcsG
Every tiny molecule is in motion with my heat. I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail.— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 28, 2017
Tributes #ShaheedBhagatSingh ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/us13j3mVtt
The revolutionary freedom fighter was born in Banga village of Faisalabad district (previously called Lyallpur) now in Pakistan's Punjab province in 1907.
He was hanged in the Lahore jail at the age of 23, along with Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931.
You may also like to read: In Pictures: 13 iconic places in Mumbai that no longer exist
Trending Video
Watch video: Dahisar river touches the danger mark near National Park
Download the new mid-day android app to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go https://goo.gl/8Xlcvr