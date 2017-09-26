Bidding adieu to the versatile journalist and author Arun Sadhu

Colleagues, collaborators and students pay glowing tributes to veteran journalist and author, who passed away on Monday



Arun Sadhu

Veteran journalist Arun Sadhu passed away on Monday morning at a city hospital, where he was being treated for a heart ailment. He was 76. No last rites were held since he had pledged to donate his body for medical research. Sadhu is survived by wife Aruna and two daughters.

Versatility was late Sadhu's forte. He accomplished what many people could not do. While working as a seasoned journalist in several national dailies, he also dabbled with various forms of literature that won him accolades like the Sahitya Akademi Award. Later, he headed the mass communications institute of Pune University.

Saw the present and future

Fellow journalists say he spent most of his time writing things he couldn't accommodate in his newspaper writings. Two such literary creations he penned were Mumbai Dinank, his first novel, and Simhasan, which came later. Sadhu was also elected as chairperson of All India Marathi Sahitya Sammelan.

Filmmaker Dr Jabbar Patel adapted the two books to make Simhasan, now considered a cult classic that explains Maharashtra's political games. Patel said he has lost a friend, philosopher and guide, "What I hold in my heart is Arun's vision. He saw the present and the future. He was a great believer in democracy and that reflected in all forms of his work." Patel and Sadhu collaborated for four hit projects – three movies, Simhasan, Dr Ambedkar and Yeshwantrao Chavan and a play called Padgham.

Speaking about the process of adapting Simhasan, Patel recalled how Sadhu felt he couldn't do justice to scripting it from two of his books. "When I suggested that Vijay Tendulkar be given the task, he agreed happily," said Patel.

Patel also said the political situation was volatile while they were making the movie as the Emergency had just ended. But then, the unexpected happened. "Our film became the first to be allowed to shoot in the Mantralaya. Then chief minister Sharad Pawar allowed it despite opposition from his bureaucrats."

Someone extraordinary

Senior political journalist Uday Tanpathak said, "Sadhu would visit Mantralaya as a reporter for an English daily. Youngsters like us could make out that he was someone extraordinary. But I rue that he did not get due recognition for his novels compared to other accomplished Marathi writers."

Sadhu's former students also gave him glowing tributes. Senior television journalist Manoj Bhoyar told mid-day, "Sadhu sir came as a pleasant surprise to us. A towering personality [who] never showed any arrogance or superiority while teaching. I'm grateful to him for the knowledge he shared."

