Bigg Boss house comes under scanner for illegal construction, dumping garbage

The game show is under scanner for illegal construction and flouting other norms

Bigg Boss is never short of controversies. But the latest isn't because of participants' antics. It's the organisers who are in trouble for flouting norms set for them while granting permission to shoot in the area. The Lonavla Municipal Council (LMC) on November 27 served a notice to Endemol India Pvt Ltd c/o Sarvesh Singh, the supervisor producer and a resident of Oshiwara, and ABC Bearings Ltd, Lonavla, under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act, 1966. The action was taken after Lonavla social worker John Joseph, a builder, moved an application before the LMC in September.



The Bigg Boss house

Regulations ignored

Speaking to mid-day, Joseph said, "While gathering information about illegal construction being carried out in the area, I found out that the organisers of Bigg Boss were involved in it. Accordingly, I approached the LMC."

"Bigg Boss organisers were granted permission to shoot from August 31, 2015, till July 31, 2018, and certain norms were laid out for them - no illegal construction on the premises, disposal of their wet waste in a proper organic manner, and installation of firefighting equipment. They have flouted all of these norms; not only did they not set up a sewage treatment plant, but they have been dumping the garbage in Indrayani river, polluting it," he added.



The dining area in the Bigg Boss house

LMC officials inspected the area and submitted their report on October 31. It stated, "They have built two toilet blocks on the premises - one has three toilets for women and the other four for men. Besides this, though they have installed firefighting equipment, they haven't trained any staff on how to use it, nor have they roped in a fireman."



Local builder John Joseph registered a complaint against the organisers of Bigg Boss for flouting norms

"As per clause 7 of the No-Objection Certificate issued to them, they were to make a plant to treat wet waste; they haven't done that either and have just been dumping garbage in the river," it added.

Official speak

LMC chief officer Sachin Pawar said, "Based on our inspection, it's confirmed that the organisers flouted the norms we had laid down for them in 2015 while granting the NOC. Hence, we issued a notice to them; they need to reply to it within 32 days. We have also directed them to demolish the two toilet blocks constructed on the premises, and any other illegal alteration or construction done." When contacted, the channel refused to comment on the subject.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here