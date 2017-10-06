A state-run universities in Bihar has ensured that even Lord Ganesha can write an exam. A first-year BCom (Honours) student from JN College, affiliated to Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar's Darbhanga district, was issued an admit card, for first year exams, bearing the picture of Lord Ganesha, along with a signature which read "Ganesh".

Consequently, Krishna Kumar Roy visited the college every day to resubmit all his documents and get the error fixed before his exams.

The university has distanced itself from the gaffe. However, a registrar of the university said it was not LNMU's fault, and that the mistake was committed by the cyber cafe where the student had gone to submit his examination form online.

16

- No. of state-run universities in Bihar

Other side

Mistake was not at our end but that of cyber cafe where the student had gone to submit his examination form online

-LNMU registrar