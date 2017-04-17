Delhi: Bikers steal Rs 27 lakh from ATM van, after staff leaves door open

New Delhi: Three men on a motorcycle allegedly stole over Rs 26 lakh from a cash van in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar.

The accused stole a cash box containing Rs 26.17 lakh from the van while it was replenishing cash at an ATM, last evening, police said.

One of the custodians and the gunman were waiting outside the ATM leaving the rear door of the van open, they added. The trunk containing the cash box was unlocked.

Police is probing the role of some of the employees of the cash delivery company in the theft.

The two custodians, one security guard and the cash van driver, who were present at the spot, are being questioned.

Around 4.15 pm yesterday, cash custodian Jitender Singh informed police that the cash box had gone missing while he was refilling the ATM of a private bank near the Bada Bazar in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Singh told police that they had filled two other ATMs in Karol Bagh and were heading to Connaught Place. He had gone to the ATM with a guard, while his colleagues, Mohd Nadeem and Gaurav were waiting outside near the cash van.

The driver Sanjay had stepped out to relax when the three men stopped behind the van, entered the rear compartment and stepped out with the cash box, without anyone noticing.

Nadeem and Gaurav claimed that they were busy in a conversation and had not noticed the bikers. The CCTV footage from the ATM is being scanned to identify the men. One of the accused was wearing a cap while two others were facing away from the camera.

It is suspected that the bike-borne men were following the cash van and were waiting for the opportunity to steal the cash box.

Police has asked the cash delivery company to share details about their previous employees and the four employees who were present on the spot.