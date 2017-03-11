Bill in US Congress seeks to declare Pakistan 'state sponsor of terrorism'



Congressman Ted Poe

Washington: A US lawmaker has introduced a bill in Congress to declare Pakistan a “state sponsor of terrorism” and sought a “radical reset” in ties between the two countries.

“Not only is Pakistan an untrustworthy ally, Islamabad has also aided and abetted enemies of the United States for years,” Congressman Ted Poe, Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Terrorism, said as he introduced the Pakistan State Sponsor of Terrorism Act (HR 1449) in the US House of Representatives on Thursday.

“From harbouring Osama bin Laden to its cozy relationship with the Haqqani network, there is more than enough evidence to determine whose side Pakistan is on in the war on terror. And it’s not America’s. It is time we stop paying Pakistan for its betrayal and designate it for what it is: a State Sponsor of Terrorism,” he said.

The bill requires President Donald Trump to issue a report within 90 days detailing whether Pakistan has provided support for international terrorism. Thirty days after that, the Secretary of State is required to a submit a follow-up report containing either a determination that Pakistan is a “state sponsor of terrorism” or a detailed justification as to why it does not meet the legal criteria for such a designation.Congressman Ted Poe.