Coimbatore: A 48-year-old estate worker was gored to death by a bison, in nearby Nilgiris district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred when Murugaiah, a tea estate worker was on his way for work, near Kolamombai, some 20 kms from Coonoor, this morning and suddenly a bison appeared before him.

When Murugiah attempted to run for safety, the animal chased and attacked him, resulting in his death, they said. A case has been registered in this connection.