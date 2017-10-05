

In a bizarre incident, a woman identified a dead boy to be her brother’s and cremated it as per Hindu rituals only to find, hours later that her brother was alive.

The woman allegedly identified her brother through a hazy picture published in a local daily. Then, to confirm that he was dead, she called his cell phone which was switched off, leading her to believe that the dead body was, in fact, that of her elder brother.

The woman, a resident of Goluwala city in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district, claimed the body and cremated it. But hours after the cremation one of the man’s relatives called the dead man’s cellphone in order to investigate the reason for his death. To their surprise, the man they thought was dead, answered the phone as per reports in the Hindustan Times.

It was later found that the cremation was a case of mistaken identity. The police, on the other hand, are now trying to identify the man who was cremated by mistake and his cause of death.

As per the police, a photograph of the man was published in a local daily on Sunday, for identification. Mahavir Singh, head constable at Lalgarh police station, said, “The body had been found hanging from a tree in Dalianwali village under Lalgarh police station area on Saturday.”

When the lady saw the photo, she thought it was her elder brother who had been living separately. As per the police, the man was a vagabond and the siblings did not have a very cordial relationship. On dialing his mobile number and hearing that it was switched off, the lady assumed that the dead body was that of her brother. She then reached Sri Ganganagar’s Lalgarh police station the next day, along with dozens of her family members and claimed the body.

The body was handed over to her after the postmortem, and she subsequently cremated the body by 2pm. A head constable said, “Several relatives of the woman who came with her had also identified the body. Also, some public representatives too had come. Devi also alleged that his brother was going out with a nomad woman and it was possible that she had got him killed.” He added

After the cremation, one of the relatives decided to call the dead man’s phone in the hope of finding some clues as to why he died, and to everyone’s shock, the man they thought was dead, answered the phone. The man was then asked to reach his sister’s home at the earliest.

The man reached his sister’s house at 5pm, hours after his ‘cremation’, shocking everyone. When asked where he was, the man said he had gone to visit somebody and his phone‘s battery had died.

The lady later admitted that she had made a mistake in identifying the body.

