The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won the bye-election in Bhandup on Thursday; the seat became vacant after sitting Congress corporator Pramila Patil died of a heart attack in April. Party candidate Jagruti Patil was declared winner after securing more than 11,000 votes, while her opponent Shiv Sena candidate Minakshi Patil secured 4,500+ votes. There were seven candidates in the fray.
On Thursday, after counting started, the BJP candidate was leading from round one. With this win, BJP’s tally of corporators has reached 82, while Shiv Sena has 84.
