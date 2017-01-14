BMC bans Sunburn organisers from holding events in Mumbai

Taking note of non-payment of charges for a concert in the city that caused it revenue loss, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has banned Percept Live, the live entertainment division of Percept Limited, from holding any events in its jurisdiction.

Documents available with mid-day show that the G-South (Worli, Mahalaxmi) ward office has sent a letter (Dt December 29, 2016) to all the 24 wards asking them to ban Percept Live from holding any event in the city till they clear pending dues andthe penalty amount. G-South ward had also written (December 29, 2016) to Tardeo Police station asking them to file an FIR against the company, for cheating, trespassing, defacing municipal properties. However, no action has been taken by police.

According to the documents accessed under Right To Information (RTI) Act by an activist from Worli, Percept Live had organised a concert, Sunburn Arena with Martin Garrix, in Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 10, 2016. Since the Mahalaxmi Racecourse land was given on lease to the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) by BMC’s estate department, Percept Live had applied for permission. The civic body’s G-South ward granted permission and asked them to pay Rs 10 lakh as charges for organising the event. However, officials say the company did not pay the amount and went ahead with the event.

BMC realised mistake

Speaking to mid-day, activist Abhijit Patil said, “The civic body had granted permission for the event though the company did not pay. On realising their mistake, the civic body cancelled Percept’s Friday’s concert, which was originally supposed to take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. The papers accessed through RTI clearly show that civic body’s estate department had recommended granting the permission, though the company had not paid the full charges.”

Ban on company

Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G-South ward, Bhagyashree Kapse said, “We have written to all ward offices not to grant permission to Percept Live for organising any event in the civic body’s jurisdiction. Now, it will have to pay a penalty for not paying charges in the stipulated time. The decision on lifting the ban will be taken only after we get all clearances from higher ups.”

Despite repeated attempts, Percept Live could not be reached for a comment. However, sources close to the company say they have not received any letter from the civic body about the Rs 10 lakh pending dues.