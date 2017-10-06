The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished an illegal structure on the open terrace on the fourth floor of DLH Park building, in Goregaon West. The canteen was demolished by the staff of P-south (Goregaon) ward.



The canteen, spread across 2,000 sq ft, was demolished by the BMC yesterday

A senior civic official said, "We got a complaint against the structure in June and in July we issued a notice to the owner and occupant of the office under MRTP (Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning) Act to remove the structure. But in September the occupants moved court seeking a stay on the BMC action." In September the court gave the order in BMC's favour.

Assistant municipal commissioner of P-south ward (Goregaon), Chanda Jadhav said, "The canteen was constructed in an open terrace area. With the help of around 25 civic staff and police, it was demolished. Now further perusal of the MRTP Act is needed."

The property housed Red Chillies Vfx, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's production house, a representative said the BMC on Thursday demolished energy saving solar panels in an area outside his office premises in Malad (West) here.

A statement issued on behalf of Shah Rukh's home banner Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd said they will take the matter up with the authorities concerned.

"Red chillies Vfx is a tenant and not the owner of the property mentioned. The building has an open area outside with seating which employees use for eating food that they get from home. It is not an operational canteen.

"The part which the BMC has demolished are the energy saving solar panels which provide clean energy to the entire Vfx building. Red Chillies Vfx is taking this up with the concerned authorities at the BMC," the statement read.

Officials at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) could not be immediately reached for a comment.

(With inputs from IANS)