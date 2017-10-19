The cycling track idea has finally gathered momentum. Civic chief Ajoy Mehta last week asked ward officers of all 24 administrative wards to examine areas where cycling tracks can be developed and submit a report at the earliest, so that the city can finally have a cycling track network. However, whether the traffic issues play spoilsport for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to be ascertained, said officials.



The MMRDA's cycle track at BKC had failed miserably

In a review meeting of all the department heads and ward officers earlier this month, the civic chief instructed all the ward officers to identify roads for cycling tracks. The BMC had proposed a 22-km long two-way cycling track along the sea, from NCPA to the sealink's Worli end on Saturdays and Sundays from 6am to 11am. But civic officials said that the traffic issues need to be considered.

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has been pushing for cycling tracks in the city to boost an environment-friendly commute.

MMRDA's experiment that failed in BKC

MMRDA's 13-km cycling track at G Block in BKC was inaugurated on April 23, 2011 by former CM Prithviraj Chavan. The track faced a lot of criticism from the public as it was barely used. Two wheelers and three wheelers were also seen parked there. Within a year the condition of the Rs 6.5 crore cycle track project had worsened as it was not maintained by the authorities.

