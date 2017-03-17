Bollywood composer Sajid Khan granted bail for 'drunk driving'



Sajid Khan

Music composer Sajid Khan, was granted a cash bail of Rs 2,000 the railway mobile court in Andheri metropolitan magistrate court premises for allegedly driving drunk and without a licence. Sajid is one of the sibling music duo Sajid-Wajid. Both brothers, who are sons of tabla player Ustad Sharafat Khan, have composed hit scores and songs for Salman Khan films, 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Dabangg', 'Veer', 'Mujse Shaadi Karogi', 'Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya' among others.

Sajid maintains that he had consumed brandy with hot water as he was having a throat problem. According to The Times of India, he was caught near D N Nagar traffic police chowky in Andheri West and made to undergo a breathalyser test. He was also not carrying his licence at the time. Cops from D N Nagar traffic police chowky took him to Versova police station at midnight and got him booked under the Local Act Case (LAC).

Sajid Khan was allowed to leave after posting a personal bail bond of Rs 2,500. He was also asked to be present before court. The incident occurred around 11.59pm on January 12. The traffic police submitted a report on January 13, within 24 hours of the incident.

He was present before railway mobile court magistrate Amitabh Panchbhai on March 9 and the hearing came up last Thursday.