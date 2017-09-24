Bollywood producer Karim Morani sent to jail till October 6



Karim Morani

Bollyw­ood producer Karim Morani surrendered before police late on Friday after the Sup­reme Court upheld the Hyderabad High Co­urt's decision to cancel the anticipatory bail granted to the filmmaker, accused of raping an aspiring actress.

"Morani was formally placed under arrest after his surrender and was produced in court, which sent him to judicial custody for 14 days," a cop said.

It was alleged that Morani had sedated a Delhi-based woman and raped her several times, besides taking her nude photos between July 2015 and January 2016. Morani has been booked for cheating, rape and criminal intimidation, among others.