Caught on camera: Man deliberately runs car over sleeping puppies in Mulund

Viral CCTV footage shows the man deliberately running over sleeping puppies in Mulund

Cops have booked a Toyota car driver who deliberately ran his car over a sleeping puppy in Mulund last week. Palka Sejpal, a resident of Dreamland Society, Mulund, said, "The incident took place on December 7. I used to take care of three stray puppies, all of whom are two months old. That day, I found one of them missing. After that, I made inquiries in the area and found footage from a nearby CCTV camera. I found out that a Toyota Etios driver had driven his car over the sleeping puppies. While two of them managed to spring out of harm's way, the third was caught under the wheels and was seen thrashing about in pain before going limp."

Video grabs show the dogs sleeping in the Mulund area

The car runs them over

Sejpal contacted Nirali Koradia, an animal lover, and sent her the CCTV foot­age. She tweeted the footage and tagged the Mumbai police on it, which soon went viral. Sejpal also found out that the security guard had called a rag picker and told him to throw the puppy's body in a dustbin without even checking if it was alive. Sejpal has managed to identify the car owner and has given his name to the police.

The puppy that was run over

A police officer from Mulund said, "We have registered an FIR against the car driver. We are verifying the driver's identity now."

