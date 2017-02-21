CBI books its former chief for favouring Moin Qureshi

New Delhi: In a first, CBI yesterday carried out searches at the residence of its former chief Amar Pratap Singh after registering an FIR against him for allegedly favouring controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

CBI sources said a case has been registered against Singh, Qureshi, his employee Aditya Sharma, owner of Trimax group of companies Pradeep Koneru and other unknown persons.

They said the agency conducted searches in four cities - New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Chennai and Hyderabad. Qureshi has been accused of accepting money from several people for securing favours from public servants.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint from the Enforcement Directorate. The ED has appended 22 BBM messages which were exchanged between AP Singh and Moin Qureshi even after the retirement of the IPS officer.

Only three messages, in addition to 22, were allegedly exchanged between Singh and Qureshi when the former was the CBI Director, according to the ED.