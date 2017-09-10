CBI books Jayanthi Natarajan for graft, raids premises



Jayanthi Natarajan booked in forest land clearance case. File Pic/AFP

The CBI booked former environment minister Jayanthi Natarajan for alleged abuse of her official position in diverting forest land for a steel plant in Jharkhand in violation of law, and carried out searches at her residence on Saturday.

The agency has registered its FIR against Natarajan for allegedly granting speedy clearances in lieu of bribes. Umang Kejriwal, the then managing director of Electrosteel Casting Limited has also been booked. The case pertains to clearance given for diversion of forest land in Saranda Forest, Singhbhum to mining company Electrosteel in alleged violation of Forest (Conservation Act) in 2012. The permission was rejected by Minister of State for Environment Jairam Ramesh but when Natarajan took the post, she allegedly cleared it.