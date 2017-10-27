Celebrating 200 years of faith in Mumbai

It's made up of over 1.2 million members, but the Baha'í community is only 200 years old. To celebrate the birth of the religion's founder, Baha'u'llah, nearly 700 members of the faith in the city gathered at the YB Chavan Centre in Nariman Point on Sunday.



City Baha'i chapter secretary Nargis Gaur. Pic/Bipin Kokate

"Many writings of the Baha­'u'llah are in English, so we translated some of his writings and put it to music this year," said Nargis Gaur, secretary of Mumbai's Baha'i chapter. "The attendance was close to 700 people – one of the largest we have seen, considering that the total strength of members in the city is not more than 400," she added.

Speaking to mid-day about Baha'u'llah's message to humanity, Gaur says that the driving force behind the advancement or evolution of civilisation has been the successive interventions of the Divine, across pages of history. According to the prophet, the missions of figures such as Krishna, Moses, Buddha, Jesus and Muhammad is an ever-recurring one, without a beginning or an. "It has only been 200 years. We believe that the next 'savior' will come only after 1,000 years. If there is a balance between science and religion, then there is a cumulative progress as a whole."