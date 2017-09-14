Chandigarh stalking case: Varnika Kundu's father transferred



Varnika and Varinder Singh Kundu

The transfer of disc jockey Varnika Kundu's father has kicked dup a storm. The move has sparked off speculations that the transfer could be the result of Kundu standing up against Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala, whose son allegedly stalked his (Kundu's) daughter Varnika in Chandigarh recently.

Vijai Vardhan, Additional Chief Secretary (Labour) was made Additional Chief Secretary (Tourism) in place of Varinder Singh Kundu. Kundu, who was also the Vice Chancellor of Rohtak-based SUPVA, was given the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department. He will remain the SUPVA Vice Chancellor.

Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "VS Kundu gets sidelined. Punished for standing upto BJP in quest for justice for his daughter, Varnika Kundu?"

The Indian Express quoted Kundu, "It's up to the government where it deputes me keeping in view my capabilities. I don't have any problem in it. I never tried to stop my transfer order."