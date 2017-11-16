Chef Vikas Khanna turns environmentalist, conducts tree plantation drive

Chef Vikas Khanna is not just the master of culinary excellence but also aware of his duties towards environment. And on Thursday, this Michelin-starred Chef turned into a responsible environmentalist by conducting a tree plantation drive in new Dewhich saw participation of around 250 children.

Organsied by Tropicana, PepsiCo's flagship nutrition brand, along with NGO Smile Foundation, the "Gift A Tree" event also saw Chef Khanna unveiling his new book for children: "A Tree Named Ganga".

"We should religiously look at planting trees regularly and not just one day. This is extremely important and will help our next generation flourish. It is the biggest investment we can do. Ganga is the greatest symbol of life and so is a tree. Like the tree Ganga in my recently launched book, we need to plant more Gangas (trees) all over the country for a better tomorrow," Khanna told IANS.

During the event, Chef Khanna addressed an enthusiastic group of children from Smile Foundation; educated them about the importance of planting trees and being with nature.