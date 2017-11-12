China set to make first contact with aliens

China, which on its way to emerge as a Space Superpower, claims be the first nation to make contact with alien life using the world's largest radio dish. According to researchers, the dish, a 500-metre Aperture Spherical Telescope, is about twice the size of the US' Arecibo Observatory and can detect signals from the deepest depths of space. In 2016, China became a space exploration powerhouse after it fired its brand new lab Tiangong 2 into low orbit — joining the US and Russia. China made the move following numerous dozens of suspected-extraterrestrial encounters, including the claims that a UFO was seen over the Great Wall of China last week, reports Daily Star.



Representational Image

According to reports, china has spent billions of pounds into space exploration and the world's largest dish to detect alien signals coming from other galaxies. Chinese President Xi Jinping said the bold project would enable them to take larger and further steps in space exploration and make new contributions to building up China as a space power. A researcher Liu Cixin described the dish as something "out of science fiction."

$1.2tn Amount China plans to spend on research and development