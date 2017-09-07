A host of French-owned fashion labels spanning Christian Dior to Saint Laurent pledged to ban ultra-thin models from their advertising and catwalk shows following repeated scandals about anorexia and mistreatment.
French holding companies LVMH and Kering, which own dozens of top brands, unveiled a charter "to ensure the well-being of models" which will also outlaw the hiring of girls under the age of 16 to wear adult clothes at events.
