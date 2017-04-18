Mumbai: Clip surfaces of IG Prisons telling junior to give prisoner 'VIP treatment'

Phone conversation that has surfaced has IG (prisons) Rajvardhan Sinha telling suspended Thane jail SP Hiralal Jadhav to ensure that an accused in judicial custody is taken care of



Thane Central Jail

Accused getting VIP treatment in jails is old news. But now, an audio clip of a senior officer from the prisons department ordering his junior to ensure that an accused in judicial custody is taken care of has surfaced.

The phone conversation is between Rajvardhan Sinha, IG (prisons), and Hiralal Jadhav, former superintendent of police, Thane Central Jail, who was suspended after being booked for sexually assaulting a woman constable, and also charged with giving VIP treatment to prisoners.

The audio clip, in mid-day's possession, starts with a person posing as Sinha's "operator".

Hello! Operator here, sir wants to speak with you.

Hiralal Jadhav: Which sir?

Operator: Rajvardhan sir.

Jadhav: Ok

Sinha: Jadhav, I am going to join very soon.

Jadhav: Yes sir! Jai Hind!

Sinha: I have received references of an accused in jail from three-four senior officers — Jitendra Jain, he is coming to Thane jail. He has some health problem... so check on him... He is going to get bail tomorrow, but in case of any delay, please see to it that he gets proper treatment.

Jadhav: Ok sir. When are you going to join?

Sinha: Very soon; I will pay a visit there.

The audio clip, which was recorded in mid-June, was just a few days before Sinha was to take charge as IG (prisons).

While Jadhav refused to speak about it, saying he was in Aurangabad, Sinha merely said, "Hiralal jadhav himself has a past record."