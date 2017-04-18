Mumbai: Clip surfaces of IG Prisons telling junior to give prisoner 'VIP treatment'

Phone conversation that has surfaced has IG (prisons) Rajvardhan Sinha telling suspended Thane jail SP Hiralal Jadhav to ensure that an accused in judicial custody is taken care of
Thane Central Jail
Accused getting VIP treatment in jails is old news. But now, an audio clip of a senior officer from the prisons department ordering his junior to ensure that an accused in judicial custody is taken care of has surfaced.
The phone conversation is between Rajvardhan Sinha, IG (prisons), and Hiralal Jadhav, former superintendent of police, Thane Central Jail, who was suspended after being booked for sexually assaulting a woman constable, and also charged with giving VIP treatment to prisoners.
The audio clip, in mid-day's possession, starts with a person posing as Sinha's "operator".
Hello! Operator here, sir wants to speak with you.
Hiralal Jadhav: Which sir?
Operator: Rajvardhan sir.
Jadhav: Ok
Sinha: Jadhav, I am going to join very soon.
Jadhav: Yes sir! Jai Hind!
Sinha: I have received references of an accused in jail from three-four senior officers — Jitendra Jain, he is coming to Thane jail. He has some health problem... so check on him... He is going to get bail tomorrow, but in case of any delay, please see to it that he gets proper treatment.
Jadhav: Ok sir. When are you going to join?
Sinha: Very soon; I will pay a visit there.
The audio clip, which was recorded in mid-June, was just a few days before Sinha was to take charge as IG (prisons).
While Jadhav refused to speak about it, saying he was in Aurangabad, Sinha merely said, "Hiralal jadhav himself has a past record."
The Thane tehsildar along with the Thane Nagar police recently removed all belongings of Hiralal Jadhav from the bungalow he was residing in and sealed the premises. He had earlier been served notice to remove his belongings from the bungalow, which he had failed to comply with. On Saturday, jail authorities had sent another notice to his Pune residence.
"In the panchnama, authorities had mentioned finding books and other documents at the place. But they were shocked to see the cheque book and bank account book of a woman jailer, who Jadhav was smitten with. In a letter to the chief minister last year, it was stated that Jadhav had sung a song for her at a public meeting in front of prisoners, and was also favouring her. She was soon transferred to Byculla prison," said a jail official.
