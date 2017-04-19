Complaint filed against Sonu Nigam over 'loudspeakers' tweet



Sonu Nigam

A written complaint was filed today against singer Sonu Nigam in Marathwada's Aurangabad over his tweet criticising of the use of loudspeakers for broadcasting sermons and calls to prayers, police said.

"We have received a written complaint against the singer. However, no offence has been registered so far in this regard," Amitesh Kumar, Commissioner of Police, Aurangabad told PTI.

One Nadeem Rana, head of a local religious organisation, approached the Jinsi Police Station with a written complaint against Nigam, the official said.

"We are studying this complaint and further course of action will be decided accordingly," he said. Nigam today got his head tonsured by a celebrity hairstylist at a press conference here in response to a 'fatwa' by a Muslim cleric who took strong exception to the Bollywood playback singer's tweets .

On Monday, the 43-year-old singer had described as hooliganism the use of loudspeakers for broadcasting sermons and calls to prayers.

"Gundagardi hai bus (it is hooliganism)," he had posted on Twitter.