Congress condemns 'false depictions' in Madhur Bhandarkar's film 'Indu Sarkar'



Madhur Bhandarkar

The Congress on Monday condemned the alleged "false depiction" in Madhur Bhandarkar's film 'Indu Sarkar' based on the Emergency and said the film is "fully sponsored".

"This film is fully sponsored. The organisation and the individual who is behind the film is known to us. We totally condemn the false depictions in the film," said Congress spokesperson Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Bhandarkar on Friday said he made 'Indu Sarkar' as it was important to tell about the Emergency to today's generation.

Some initial sneak peeks into the movie showcased how Neil and Kirti's looks resemble that of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her son and party leader Sanjay Gandhi.

'Indu Sarkar' will release on July 28.