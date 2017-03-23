Congress-NCP to take out statewide yatra for loan waiver

Ashok Chavan

The Congress and the NCP will jointly organise a yatra across Maharashtra, beginning March 29, to push their demand for the complete loan waiver for farmers.

"The 'sangharsh yatra' will begin on March 29 and continue till April 5. Its main focus will be on the demand for complete loan waiver for farmers," the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Ashok Chavan said. He was speaking to reporters after attending a joint meeting of the legislators belonging to the Congress and the NCP.

On the Congress' side, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, and senior leader Narayan Rane attended the meeting along with the party legislators. On the NCP's side, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Dhannajay Munde, Ajit Pawar, Dilip Walse Patil, and Sunil Tatkare attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde, Congress leader Vikhe Patil, and Pawar and Jayant Patil (both NCP) have demanded that they too be suspended from the legislature like the 19 MLAs of both the parties. "All of us were protesting against the government's refusal to give the loan waiver to farmers. Along with the suspension of 19 of our colleagues, the Speaker should suspended us too," they stated.

Nineteen MLAs--nine from the Congress and 10 from the NCP--were suspended from the Assembly for nine months on wednesday for creating a ruckus during the Budget presentation in the House last week.