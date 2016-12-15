Couple arrested from Andhra Pradesh for abandoning 45-day-old baby

The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a couple for leaving their 45-day-old daughter at Khadavli railway station in the last week of November. The couple, identified as Gorakh Yadav (26) and Subadra Yadav (21), was traced with the help of CCTV footage recovered from the station and arrested from Andhra Pradesh. During interrogation, they confirmed that they had left the child due to financial problems and also because they did not have a house of their own.

A case has been registered at Kalyan GRP under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years, by parent or person having care of it) of the IPC. Deputy Commissioner, GRP, Rupali Ambure said, “Our team arrested them from Andhra Pradesh. They will be produced in court on Thursday.”

On November 28, a citizen, Meenal Hire, informed the railway helpline about an abandoned baby at Khadavli railway station. The helpline officials then informed the Kalyan GRP officials. They took the girl to Rukmini Bai Hospital and later shifted her to Janani Ashish Charitable Trust in Dombivli.

“When we checked the CCTV footage, we found the couple getting down from a Kasara-CST local at 2:22 pm on November 28. Later, we found that they boarded a local from Atgaon railway station,” said Datta Pabale, sr inspector, Kalyan GRP.

On questioning Subadra’s family members, the cops found Gorakh’s cell phone number. “With the help of the number we found their location in Andhra Pradesh. A friend of Gorakh accompanied us to the location. We asked him to call Gorakh to the spot and we arrested him. Gorakh was working with a medicine company and his wife was doing some odd-jobs.”