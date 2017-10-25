Cross-country woman motorcycle rider Sana Iqbal, who undertook a solo expedition to raise awareness about suicide and depression, died in a car crash near here early this morning, police said.



Her husband was injured in the accident that took place on the city outskirts around 3.30 am, a police official said. Sana (29) and her husband Abdul Nadeem were travelling in a car and heading home in Tolichowki here when it rammed the median on the Outer Ring Road, said Narsingi Police Station Inspector G V Ramana Goud.

"Sana's husband Abdul Nadeem was driving the car. Sana, who suffered severe injuries in the mishap, was shifted to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Her husband, who received injuries, is undergoing treatment," Goud said.

The Hyderabad-based rider hit the headlines a few years ago when she undertook a solo motorcycle expedition across the country to raise awareness about suicide. The focus of her campaign was to educate people, particularly students, against committing suicide. A case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections was registered, police added.

