Cyclone Ockhi: 165 families relocated in Kerala

As Cyclone Ockhi intensified into a severe cyclonic storm; around 165 families have been shifted from the coastal areas of Kerala by the local administration. Around 130 families from Chellanam, 17 from Kumbalangi and 18 from Edavanakad town of Ernakulam district have been shifted, said the district administration.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard Ship C-427 has rescued two fishing boats off Vizhinjam, which were reported missing due to cyclone. Arokia Mary and Hermen Mary from Kanyakumari, were missing since November 30. Earlier, Cyclone Ockhi which created massive destruction in Tamil Nadu and Kerala is now moving towards Lakshwadeep Islands.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already issued an alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall in both the states.

The depression in Southwest Bay of Bengal had snowballed into the cyclonic storm- Ockhi.

The cyclone has so far claimed four lives in both Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The deadly storm has killed seven people in neighbouring Sri Lanka and affected the lives of nearly 20,000 people.

