Dawood Ibrahim's Mumbai properties auctioned

Fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar's three prime properties in south Mumbai finally found a buyer on Tuesday - the Saifee Burhani Uphliftment Trust (SBUT), run by the Dawoodi Bohra community, an official said.

Dawood Ibrahim

"Yes. We submitted bids and have won the auction for the three properties which fall within the redevelopment jurisdiction of the SBUT. We shall now complete the remaining formalities," a SBUT spokesperson told IANS.

The properties to be acquired by the Trust include a restaurant, Hotel Raunaq Afroz, also known as Delhi Zaika, Shabnam Guest House and six tenements in Damarwala Building, all falling within one kilometre radius in the congested Bhendi Bazar area.