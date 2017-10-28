DD to make programme on perils of the Blue Whale challenge

Doordarshan has been directed by the Supreme Court to produce a 10-minute show on the perils of virtual dare games like Blue Whale Challenge within a week and ensure it is shown by the public broadcaster and private channels on prime time.



A bench said "lonely" and "depressed" kids are usually attracted to such games

“How you (Centre) will do it, we are not concerned. But you must do it,” the bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra and comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said, adding that such online games posed danger to life and they must be “contained”.

The bench said “lonely” and “depressed” children are usually attracted towards such dangerous games and asked the Centre to take steps to ensure that no such deaths occur.

Terming visual medium as being most “effective”, the top court said, “Doordarshan shall prepare a programme in consultation with the Ministries of Women and Child Development and the Human Resource Development within one week to educate children “about the evils of Blue Whale game so that they are not involved in that game.” It said the authorities should also ensure that the programme is shown on private TV channels.