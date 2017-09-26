Department of Registration and Stamps costs state Rs 21 crore

Certain technical server-related issues have cost the state government losses up to Rs 21 crore. According to sources in the Department of Registration and Stamps, the glitch slowed down operations across the state yesterday, as a result of which there was a major drop in the number of property registrations on Monday. While on an average, 3,800 properties are registered across Maharashtra every day, the managed to complete the process for only 408 properties due to the technical error.

The state department collects up to Rs 34 crore in revenue every day. But, yesterday, it managed to earn only Rs 12.5 crore, which is Rs 21 crore lesser than its daily average. The losses come even as the state struggles to collect revenue following the implementation of GST in the country.

According to the government mandate, it is mandatory to get properties registered by paying 5 percent of the sale agreement or market value of the property (whichever is higher) and the registration fees. It’s only after completion of this process that a property is documented under a person’s name. The registration department has earned nearly R9,400 crore in last six months.

According to sources, the department had to turn away property owners on Monday due to the glitch. "While several property owners chose to wait for three to four hours for the server situation to improve, numerous owners and agents were asked by the sub-registrars to reschedule their registration dates," an official said.

Anil Kawade, state inspector general of registration and stamps, said, "Certain technical issues brought down the department’s operations in the morning, but the problem was resolved by afternoon."