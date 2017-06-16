Devendra Fadnavis chopper crash: Lapses found on part of pilot, states probe



CM Devendra Fadnavis's chopper that crash-landed

The initial probe conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the crash-landing of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' chopper in Latur last month has prima facie found lapses on the part of the pilot in the accident. The AAIB, which comes under the Civil Aviation Ministry, has wrapped up its initial probe into the chopper accident and submitted its report, a source said.

"The initial probe into the crash-landing of Fadnavis' helicopter last month has prima facie found lapses on the part of the pilot as one of the probable causes of the accident," an AAIB official said.