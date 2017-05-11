Did you know? May 11 is celebrated in India as National Technology Day

May 11 is observed as National Technology Day every year in India. It is celebrated every year since 1999.

The day commemorates three important advancements on that day in 1999.

The first Indigenous Aircraft, the Hansa-3 took flight in Bangalore.

India test detonated three nuclear devices in Pokhran, Rajasthan.

It was also the day India test fired the short range surface to air missile and anti sea skimmer Trishul, and inducted it into service.

The day is celebrated by rewarding individuals and industries in the field of science and technology.