Dombivli chemical factory blast victims take to the streets



Dombivli residents during the human chain. Pic/Shrikant Khuperkar

In a bid to highlight the plight of local residents in the aftermath of a chemical factory mishap a year ago, residents of Dombivli took to the streets in protest on Sunday. The agitators made a human chain near Dombivli East station to protest against the government for not paying heed to their difficulties since the past year. They also alleged that no action has been taken against illegal factories in the area, which are running freely within city premises, raising risks of another mishap.

On May 26, 2016, a boiler explosion at an industrial unit in Shivaji Udyog nagar of MIDC Phase II area, Dombivli East, left 12 people dead and injured over 90 people.

According to sources, the blast damaged nearly 600 houses, offices and shops in the MIDC complex.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Dombivli city chief Manoj Gharat, who led the human chain, said, “After the blast, government authorities surveyed the entire vicinity and filed a report after speaking to nearly 2,660 residents and shop owners. An estimated loss of R7.43 crore was calculated. On May 3 this year, we met the local tehsildar and submitted a memorandum seeking payment for the financial losses people suffered as well as action against chemical factories still operating in the area. They told us they will take action before May 26, but nothing has been done yet.”

A local resident Mahadev Ganpat Khirodkar (41), said, “On May 24, 2016, I had installed a new AC in the house. The blast smashed the AC and damaged doors, windows and furniture at our house. My father-in-law was injured and had to be admitted at a private hospital for treatment. I told the survey officers that I suffered a loss of R70,000 at home and my father-in-law’s medical bills amounted to R25,000. We were told the money would be distributed soon, but it’s been over a year now and there’s been no development on it.”