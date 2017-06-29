Donald Trump set to attend French Bastille Day parade



US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting to urge passage of bills to enforce federal laws on immigration in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington. Pic/AFP

The White House said that US President Donald Trump had accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation to visit France on Bastille Day next month.

"President Trump looks forward to reaffirming America's strong ties of friendship with France, to celebrating this important day with the French people, and to commemorating the 100th anniversary of America's entry into World War I," said a statement by the White House on Wednesday.

Also read: Donald Trump thanks India for its contribution to Afghanistan





"The two leaders will further build on the strong counter-terrorism cooperation and economic partnership between the two countries, and they will discuss many other issues of mutual concern," Xinhua news agency cited the statement.

The French invitation came amid public disagreement between Macron and Trump on Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris Agreement signed by 196 parties in Paris.

Also read: Pakistan put on notice on terrorist havens after Modi, Trump meeting





Shortly after Trump announced his decision early this month to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, Macron hit back in a televised speech with a call to "make our planet great again", a direct jab at Trump's campaign slogan to "make America great again".

Macron also appealed to US scientists and other US citizens disappointed by Trump's decision to "come and work here (in France) with us to work together on concrete solutions for our climate".