Driver critical after ramming car into electric pole on WEH

Cops yet to identify victim, await medical report to check if he was drunk

The car turned turtle owing to the impact of the collision

A speeding driver is in critical condition after he rammed his car into an electric pole on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle in the wee hours of Thursday. The driver, who was immediately rushed to VN Desai Hospital in Santa Cruz, is yet to be identified.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2.30 am, when a car was moving at high-speed towards Andheri on the Western Express Highway. The driver suddenly lost control and crashed into an electric pole on the highway, the police said.

“There was only one man in the car at the time of the incident. The impact of the crash was so huge that the car turned turtle after hitting the pole. The driver was badly injured and had to be rushed to the hospital,” said Rajesh Singh, a passer-by.

The electric pole that the car drove into was also destroyed in the crash

Sources said that the airbag in the car might have not inflated on time, causing more injuries to the driver.

The Vile Parle police are now, in the process of identifying the driver. “We are awaiting his medical report to find out if the accident was caused due to drunken driving,” said a police official.