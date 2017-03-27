E-rickshaw driver held for raping 7-year-old girl

New Delhi: An e-rickshaw driver has been arrested under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for raping a seven-year-old girl in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

Accused Romi Rana, 27, of Tughlaqabad village was arrested on Saturday night after the girl and her younger brother narrated the incident to their mother. The girl's mother, in her police complaint, said Rana lured the two siblings on the pretext of buying them chocolate.

However, he took both to his house and sent out the boy to buy chocolate from a nearby shop and then committed the rape, a police officer said. The girl later told her brother about the rape.