ED attaches properties of former Union Minister in Saradha scam

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached properties worth over Rs 60 crore here belonging to former union minister Matang Sinh in connection with the multi-crore rupee Saradha Group chit fund scam.



The agency said the properties (two residential buildings) attached are worth Rs 63 crore. Probing the case, the ED so far has attached properties worth Rs 700 crore belonging to various accused including group owner and scam kingpin Sudipta Sen.



Arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in February 2015, Sinh has been indicted of criminal conspiracy, cheating and misappropriation of funds.



A Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs in the P.V. Narasimha Rao-led Congress government (1991-96), Sinh's estranged wife Manoranjana is among the accused and was arrested by the CBI in October 2015.