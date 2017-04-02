ED raids shell firms at 110 sites in 17 states

Representational picture
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted country-wide searches at over 100 locations as part of its major crackdown on 500 shell companies suspected to be generating huge amounts of black money.
The raid operations across 17 states began early Saturday morning with ED sleuths swooping down at market places, business centres, residential premises and even houses put up on rent to hunt down the allegedly dubious and suspicious firms which the agency believes are the "back bone" of black money in the country.
By the last update, ED teams had visited at least 110 locations in cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Panaji, Kochi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Patna and Haryana, among others.
Delhi Police arrests Unitech directors
Unitech Ltd promoters Ajay Chandra and Sanjay Chandra were on Saturday sent to police custody till April 3 by a Delhi court in an alleged fraud case related to a Gurugram-based real estate project. Delhi Police arrested the duo on Saturday for duping investors.
