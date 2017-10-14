The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has identified five new properties of controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik and his associates, which would be attached soon. The properties, which are worth Rs 25 crore, are located in prime areas of Pune and Mumbai.



In this photo taken in November 2016, police officers stand outside a property owned by the IRF. File pic

Sources in the ED said that all the properties, which were identified between April and August this year, are in the names of Naik, his relatives and associates. Naik had bought them with the money that he got by delivering provocative speeches, an ED official said. He further said that if they got details regarding more properties, then they would also be attached.

In November 2016, the NIA had lodged a case against Naik under section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language) of IPC and relevant sections of UAPA, because of his provocative speeches. After that ED had lodged a PMLA case as well, because Naik was believed to have received huge funds through his illegal activities. He is currently facing charges for laundering nearly Rs 200 crore.

Naik had established certain dummy companies in India and abroad, where he used to divert the funds. However, he managed to do all of this with the help of his associates and money manager Amir Gazdar, who is director in atleast six firms linked to him. The ED had earlier questioned Naik's sister, Nailah Naushad Noorani, who is also a director of the shell companies linked to the illegal transactions. In March this year, Naik's properties in Mumbai and Chennai worth R18 crore were attached.