Election authorities reject actor Vishal Krishna's nomination

The nomination papers of actor Vishal Krishna and late J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar for the December 21 R K Nagar bypoll here, were yesterday rejected by Election authorities, a senior official said. "Both their nominations have been rejected. We will get full details later...it is a quasi judicial process," the official said. Asked about the reason for rejecting the papers, the official said it was "technical."

"...there were some flaws in the nomination..it is an order passed by the Returning Officer," he added. Vishal, who heads the Tamil Film Producers Council and is the general secretary of the Nadigar Sangam, said he was told at the last minute that there were "discrepancies," in the papers in respect of signatures.

Alongwith several of his supporters, he briefly squatted on a road in North Chennai protesting the decision to reject his papers. He was removed from the spot by police. Opposing election authorities' rejecting her nomination, Deepa alleged it was not done for any valid reasons. "It is being done wantonly," she added.