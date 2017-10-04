Teams of railway officials yesterday began audit of infrastructure at stations on the Central and Western lines, following directives of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal after the Elphinstone stampede.
A WR official said, "Five multidisciplinary teams have started audits at their suburban stations. All 36 suburban stations will be inspected by October 7 and reports will be submitted on October 8." "On CR, eight teams have been formed. They will submit a detailed report by October 9," a CR official said.
