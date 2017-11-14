Engineer burnt alive by spurned lover on the doorstep of her home in Chennai

In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly burnt alive by a classmate who had been stalking her for a month. The woman had rejected the man’s advances and the man set her on fire on the doorstep of her house as per reports by NDTV.com



Representational Image

The victim was an engineer by profession and the accused was a classmate in school. The victim’s mother and sister have also been injured in the incident, as they tried to save the victim and have been hospitalized with severe burns. The victim’s mother is said to have suffered 49 per cent burns and her is said to be in the ICU.

The accused had allegedly been harassing the victim for the past moth and as per the police the girl rebuffed his advances. As per sources, the incident occurred at 8.45pm on November 13th when the accused went to the victim’s house and demanded she speak to him, but her family refused to let him into the house. This is when, the police say, the accused threw petrol on the victim and used a lighter to set her on fire. On hearing the cries of the victim, her neighbours rushed to help the family and rushed them to the hospital.

More details are awaited.

