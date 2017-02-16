Enthusiastic turn out on polling day in Uttarakhand



Voters queued up outside a polling booth to cast their votes at Dharampur constituency in Dehradun. Pic/PTI

Nainital: The election day in Uttarakhand yesterday saw people from all walks of life coming to perform their duty as voters.

The fervour was such that by 11 AM Nainital witnessed 23 per cent polling, Kaladhungi 16.82, Haldwani 17, Bhimtal 9, Lalkuan 26 and Ramnagar 24 per cent respectively. Voter turnout in Uttarakhand till 5 pm 68 per cent, the Election Commission said.

Prominent among those who voted in the early hours were, Justice High Court S K Gupta, SSP Janmejay Khanduri, DM Deepak Rawat, District Judge Kumkum Rani, contestant and MLA Sarita Arya, and Hem Arya.

The voters seemed to be in high spirits, reaching the polling stations with much enthusiasm.

While Umesh Pande carried his old father on his shoulders to reach the polling station at Jeolikote, another man carried 92-year-old Lal Singh to the station.

96-year-old Pan Singh came to caste his vote walking with a stick. While first-time voter Kavita reached the booth with her grandmother, Bhawna Bhatt Tiwari of Haldwani caste her vote with her husband immediately after her 'vidai' ceremony.

Over 65% turnout in UP

An impressive turnout of over 65 per cent was also recorded in 67 Assembly constituencies across 11 districts of western Uttar Pradesh, figuring in the second phase of the crucial state polls yesterday.