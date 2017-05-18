Environment Minister Anil Dave passes away



Environment Minister Anil Dave. Pic/Twitter

Environment Minister Anil Dave passed away here today. 60-year-old Dave complained of uneasiness at his home this morning and was rushed to AIIMS where he passed away, according to official sources.

He was a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2009. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Dave. "Absolutely shocked by the sudden demise of my friend & a very respected colleague, Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave ji. My condolences," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister said Dave will be remembered as a devoted public servant who was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment. "I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss," he said in another tweet.