Ex-journalist Ketan Tirodkar held for defamatory FB posts on women judges, lawyers

Crime branch's cyber police yesterday arrested former journalist and RTI activist Ketan Tirodkar for allegedly posting multiple defamatory posts on Facebook on Bombay High Court's women judges, lawyers and other women. He was produced in court, which sent him to police custody for four days.



Ketan Tirodkar is in 4-day police custody

In contempt

According to the police, Tirodkar had put up the posts in June-July this year. The posts allegedly carry vulgar, abusive and defamatory comments about several women. Following the posts, the cyber police received complaints and a probe was initiated. Sources said that even before July Tirodkar had posted on Facebook some “highly objectionable views on women”. He'd also made scandalous and defamatory comments about two sitting women HC judges, and even after notices of criminal contempt of court were slapped on him, he'd continued to put up such posts.

None spared

Besides this, Tirodkar has been allegedly posting objectionable, defamatory and abusive posts on senior IPS officers - Deven Bharti, Sadanand Date and Vishwas Nangre Patil — and politicians Jitendra Awhad, Kirit Somaiya and Ashish Shelar. He'd also helped the daughter of a senior inspector, booked for abetment to suicide based on a note left behind by the victim, to make a video to gain sympathy for her father, making serious allegations against the case's investigating officer and the woman journalist who reported about it.

