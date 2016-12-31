Ex Union Minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil no more

Former Union Minister and Congress leader Eknathrao alias 'Balasaheb' Vikhe Patil passed away at his residence in Loni village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra yesterday following prolonged illness, his family said. He was 84.

Last rites of the veteran leader would be conducted with full state honours at Loni tomorrow noon, district collector Anil Kawade said.

Vikhe Patil largely kept away from public life in the last couple of years due to his illness.

His son Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil is a senior Congress leader and currently the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly.

Though a Congressman most of his career, Balasaheb was elected to Lok Sabha on Shiv Sena ticket in 1998 and became Minister of State for Finance in the NDA government.